expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

Bird, a stand-up electric vehicle sharing company is bringing 50 to 75 of its rental scooters to Albert Lea. Provided

Company bringing electric scooters to Albert Lea in coming days

By Staff Reports

Published 7:49 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

The city of Albert Lea announced Thursday electric scooter company Bird Rides will bring e-scooters to the city in the coming days. The scooters are available through a mobile phone application and riders pay to use the scooter per minute, at no cost to the city, a press release stated.

The company plans on offering scooters to residents and visitors to help reduce carbon emissions, as well as traffic congestion on roadways. The scooters also provide a safe way to get around during the pandemic and offer residents without automobiles another transportation option.

The electric scooters should be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 mph.  Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians, never blocking driveways or ADA accessibility.

Riders are required to be 18 years-old and above to access the scooters. They are also encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and required to obey all standard rules of the road.

Bird offers the following programs that are available for all who qualify:

• Community pricing: Bird’s community pricing program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. To sign up for the community pricing program, people should download the Bird app, create an account and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.

• Free rides for health care workers and emergency personnel: Bird is offering free rides to health care workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, these workers can email a copy of their medical identification card along with their name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help the communities to recover from this global health crisis.

If a resident has questions or concerns about the e-scooters, the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co.

More information about the company can be found on their website (www.bird.co) and on their blog (www.bird.co/blog).

There are functions on Bird’s app that allow community members to report abuses and problems with the scooters. To reduce loss of reporting data and remain efficient, all reports should go directly to Bird regarding general issues and complaints. Most complaints given to City staff will be transferred to Bird in the same manner available to residents and visitors.

More News

Minnesota Capitol focus shifts to timetable to avoid shutdown

St. Paul man sentenced to 3 years for fire at Floyd protest

Company bringing electric scooters to Albert Lea in coming days

Following CDC guidelines, Walz to end Minnesota mask mandate

News

Minnesota Capitol focus shifts to timetable to avoid shutdown

News

St. Paul man sentenced to 3 years for fire at Floyd protest

News

Company bringing electric scooters to Albert Lea in coming days

Health Updates

Following CDC guidelines, Walz to end Minnesota mask mandate

News

Hy-Vee pharmacies administering free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 12-15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge postpones trial for 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Break-ins and other reports

Arts & Culture

New exhibit showcases ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ felt during pandemic

News

Jim Klobuchar, columnist and US senator’s father, dies at 93

News

Highway 65 ramp to southbound Interstate 35 closed starting Thursday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man charged with criminal sexual conduct

News

Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April as worries escalate

News

Freeborn County Communities Foundation accepting grant applications through end of May

News

Sprucing up the St. John’s campus

News

Alpha Orthodontics powered by Smile Doctors announces Rockstar Teacher Contest winner

Education

Scavenger hunt slated for Albert Lea High School graduating seniors

News

Area women recently recognized as Eagles

News

Gardening items donated

Education

ALC Standout Student

News

Council votes to withdraw the city’s contested case with MPCA

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies media requests for cameras at Potter hearing

News

US job openings soar to highest level on record