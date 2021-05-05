PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF CHARTER COMMISSION MEETING

The Albert Lea Charter Commission will conduct its annual meeting on Monday, May 10, 2021, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 221 East Clark Street, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Interested persons are invited to attend. The city will be complying with CDC/MDH Covid-19 guidelines. As such, occupancy limits will be reduced to ensure social distancing requirements are met. Attendance will be permitted on a first come first serve basis. Attendees must wear a mask to ensure the safety of staff and the community. Proper mask wearing will be enforced by staff.

For additional information, please contact the Albert Lea City Clerk at 507-377-4335.

/s/ Daphney Maras

City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune: May 5, 2021

COMMISSION MTG