expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Chip sealing to begin across Albert Lea

By Submitted

Published 5:39 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The city of Albert Lea Street Department announced that the annual chip sealing program will begin on Tuesday. The process is expected to take six weeks, according to a press release.

This process begins by widening the cracks and applying sealant to prevent water from getting under the roadway. Next, an application of tack is laid on the surface and a thin layer of rock chips is placed to create a new surface. This work is done to preserve and lengthen the life of the pavement.

The following are the streets where chip sealing will take place:

• College Street:  Adams Avenue to Washington Avenue

• Court Street: Adams Avenue to Washington Avenue

• Mill Street: Euclid Avenue to Washington Avenue

• Jefferson Avenue: Madison Avenue to Front Street

• Washington Avenue – UPRR (dead end) to Front Street

• Oline Drive: SE Broadway Avenue to the west end

• Clark Street: St. Mary Avenue to West Avenue

• Vine Avenue: Abbott Street to Fountain Street

• Wastewater Treatment Plant

• Edgewater park area

• City Arena parking lot

• Washington and Main Street parking lot

The roadways will not be closed during this process. The city of Albert Lea asks that people drive with care and use extra caution on these streets when the sealing operations are occurring. There may be minor delays and disruptions in parking.

If there are any questions or concerns, contact City Engineer and Director of Public Works Steven Jahnke at 507-377-4325. For more information on the sealing process, visit http://www.cityofalbertlea.org.

More News

Editorial Roundup: Give IRS the tools to catch those who cheat

Showing the community the love of Christ

Al Batt: I do all my own stunts

My Point of View: Democrats played key role in virus effects on small business

News

Showing the community the love of Christ

Education

Albert Lea High School given Jostens 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence Award

Education

Gallery: Celebrating another year with field day

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bueltel elected to serve as 3rd Judicial District chief judge

News

NAMI ofering “Memorial Day: A Day of Mourning for Veterans

Cops, Courts & Fires

Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis

Health Updates

New, active COVID-19 case counts fall; hospitalizations ebb across the state

News

Public open house set June 3 for Highway 65 project in Albert Lea

News

Wildcat Sanctuary takes in big cats from Tiger King Park

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools approved for online academy

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines open in Albert Lea

News

Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

Health Updates

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

News

Chip sealing to begin across Albert Lea

News

‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd

News

Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash

News

Fireworks vendor approved for Fourth of July display in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutor on Wright’s death case resigns, citing ‘vitriol’

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital in separate crashes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police receive report of person held at gunpoint by possible impersonator and other reports

Health Updates

Vaccination pace back above 40,000 shots a day

News

Hundreds rally in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd, push for reforms

Cops, Courts & Fires

The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault