May 28, 2021

The Albert Lea boys' C-squad baseball team finished their season May 25 with a record of 8-7. The will be recognized at the high school baseball banquet June 6 at Edgewater Park. In the front row, from left, are Jaxon Richards, Michael Olson, Brennan Gilliam, Tanner Nelson and Jameson Wildman. In the back row, from left, are coach Brian Snavely, Spencer Jones, Connor May, Drew Carlson, Jack Skinness, Henry Kuiters, Trenton Mikels and coach Alex Bledsoe. Provided

C-squad finishes 8-7

By Submitted

Published 2:49 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

The Albert Lea boys’ C-squad baseball team finished their season May 25 with a record of 8-7.

