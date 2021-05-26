expand
May 25, 2021

Bueltel elected to serve as 3rd Judicial District chief judge

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The Honorable Joseph Bueltel been elected to a two-year term as chief judge of Minnesota’s 3rd Judicial District. The position is filled by an election conducted by district judges who serve in the Third Judicial District. His term as chief judge will begin on July 1.

Bueltel was appointed to serve on the Third Judicial District bench in April 2002. Before serving as a judge, he spent six years in private practice, and seven years as an assistant public defender and two years as the chief public defender in the 3rd Judicial District. He graduated with his juris doctorate degree cum laude from William Mitchell College of law, and has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota. His chambers are in the Steele County Courthouse in Owatonna.

The Honorable Christine A. Long was elected to serve a two-year term as assistant chief judge in the 3rd Judicial District. Her term will also begin on July 1.

Long joined the bench in June 2010.

Prior to joining the bench, she spent eight years in private practice, and 19 years as an assistant Steele County attorney. Long received her juris doctorate degree from the University of Minnesota Law School, and her Bachelor of Arts degree from Luther College. She is chambered at the Rice County Courthouse in Faribault.

According to state statute, the chief judge of a judicial district exercises general administrative authority over the courts within the district, including assigning judges to serve in locations throughout the district. The chief judge of each judicial district also serves as a member of the administrative policy-making authority for the Minnesota Judicial Branch, the Minnesota Judicial Council. No judge may serve as chief judge or assistant chief judge for more than two consecutive two-year terms.

