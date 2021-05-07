expand
May 7, 2021

Brick thrown through window and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:15 am Friday, May 7, 2021

Police received a report at 8:47 a.m. Thursday of a brick that had been thrown through a window at 411 Court St. 

 

Possible identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 8:37 a.m. Thursday in Albert Lea. 

 

Garage broken into

A garage was reported broken into at 10:42 a.m. Thursday at 254 S. Pearl St. About $2,500 worth of items were taken, including tools and a chainsaw. 

 

Window shot out with slingshot

Police received a report at 2:15 p.m. Thursday of a window that appeared to be shot out of a house with a slingshot at 410 St. Peter Ave. A vehicle on 1224 St. John Ave. also appeared to be shot out by a slingshot.

 

5 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Dustin Lucas Nesje, 27, on a Blue Earth County warrant after a traffic stop at 6:08 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Shore Avenue and Johnson Street. 

Police served arrest warrants on Yosef Tesfu Kahsay, 22, and Eric Johnathon Dahlin, 39, in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway. 

Police arrested Kunta Kinta Viverrette, 44, on a Department of Corrections warrant at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at 1129 S. Newton Ave. 

Police arrested Cully Thomas Shierts, 24, on a Department of Corrections hold at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at 900 Hammer Road.

 

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 6:36 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

Items reported missing

Items were reported missing at 7:06 p.m. Thursday at 812 Autumn St. 

 

