May 27, 2021

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast with a powerful punch

By Submitted

Published 7:58 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

You know the feeling: You eat breakfast, but by 11 a.m. your stomach is growling. You feel like you just ate but somehow you’re hungry and craving something hearty and rich.

Switch up your breakfast habits with wholesome and filling Breakfast Burrito. It’s got protein to keep you full, veggies for a touch of added nutrition and hot sauce to pack a powerful punch of flavor in every bite.

No more snacking between breakfast and lunch. This hearty breakfast bite will keep you full and bursting with energy until it’s time for your next meal. It’s easy to make in a matter of minutes and it’s totally customizable to accommodate every palate.

Made with beans, eggs and egg white proteins, it can help keep you energized and full until it’s time for lunch. The red onion, red bell peppers, salsa, tomatoes and avocado provide some fresh, nutritious vegetable options and the chili flakes and hot sauce bring the heat.

To make this burrito, start with canola oil in a skillet. Add red onion and red bell peppers then cook for 8 minutes. Add black beans, chili flakes, salt and pepper then stir.

Whisk eggs and egg whites in a mixing bowl. Add pepper jack cheese then scramble the egg and cheese mixture in a hot skillet.

On a tortilla, spread sour cream, salsa, the bean mixture, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, avocado and hot sauce, if desired. Roll up the burrito and it’s ready to serve.

Just like that you have a breakfast that is not only nutritious but equally as appetizing. Find more filling breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.

If you made this recipe at home, use #MyCulinaryConnection on your favorite social network to share your work.

Servings: 4
Servings: 4

2 teaspoon canola oil
1 small red onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
4 eggs
4 egg whites
1/2 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
nonstick cooking spray
4 flour tortillas
1/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup salsa
1 large tomato, seeded and diced
1 avocado, sliced
hot sauce (optional)

In large skillet, heat canola oil over medium heat. Add red onion and red bell pepper; cook 8 minutes. Add black beans and red pepper flakes; cook 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Transfer to dish.

In medium bowl, whisk eggs and egg whites. Stir in cheese until combined. Heat large skillet over low heat, add egg mixture and scramble 3 minutes, or until cooked through.

Spread sour cream over tortilla. Spread salsa over sour cream. Spoon 1/4 bean mixture over salsa. Spoon 1/4 scrambled eggs over bean mixture. Top with diced tomatoes and avocado. Drizzle with hot sauce, if desired. Roll-up burrito. Repeat three times with remaining ingredients and serve.



