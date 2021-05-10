Bradley Alan Fjermestad, husband, father, Pappi, inventor, adventurer, fixer of everything, and dad joke extraordinaire, passed away on May 6, 2021 at the age of 61 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer and Covid-19.

Brad grew up in Albert Lea, MN where he attended high school and attended the Austin Vocational Technical Institute, graduating with an AA degree in Electronics. For many years he worked at Truth Hardware in Owatonna and most recently worked as a groundskeeper at Grand Casino, Hinckley.

In August of 1984, Brad married Deb Huntington and their story began. They had two daughters who were his absolute pride and joy. Brad spent his life enjoying the outdoors on anything with wheels and teaching his daughters everything he knew (even if it was made up)! He enjoyed being with his family and especially loved being called Pappi and teaching his grandkids how to be mischievous! He loved to go fishing, spending time with his dogs, and taking care of the chickens. He loved being in the yard and tinkering with projects in his shop. There was nothing that he couldn’t “fix”!

Brad is preceded in death by Arnold Fjermestad (father), Nellie Johnson (grandmother), Dianne Blake (sister), and Bob Huntington (uncle).

Brad is survived by his wife Deb Fjermestad, two daughters Val Mertesdorf (Nick), Kimberly Lee (Mike), and four grandchildren Grayson, Elyza, Easton, & Myles, his mother Lorrie Fjermestad, a brother Brian Fjermestad, a sister Jeanne Schoonmaker (Guy), two dogs Maggie & Fi and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Minnesota State Parks.