PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) will conduct the monthly board meeting via teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1) on May 11, 2021 at 8:30AM. The meeting will be recorded and available via www.shellrock.org. Members of the board may participate by electronic means as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(3) at which time the following matters will come before them:

Minutes of the April 13, 2021 SRRWD Regular Board Meeting

Minutes of the April 29, 2021 SRRWD Special Board Meeting

Minutes of the April 29, 2021 SRRWD Workshop

April 2021 Treasurer’s Report Subject to Audit

April 2021 Project Fund Treasurer’s Report Subject to Audit

Authorize Payment of Claims

Authorize Payment of Project Fund Disbursements

Motion to Approve Engineers Estimate for Fountain Lake Restoration Phase 3 Design

CDF Cells 2&3 Update

Legislative Update

Headwaters Property Discussion

Resolution 2021-09 L-SOHC Phase XI Grant Application

Motion Award a Contractor for the J9 Outlet Project

Motion to Approve Temporary Easement – Wasmoen

Resolution 2021-10 Pickerel Lake Property Option Agreement – Belshan

As the SRRWD is closed to the public, anyone wishing to address the SRRWD Board of Managers during the public comment section of the meeting should submit their comments in writing no later than 4 p.m. the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Written comments are to be directed to Andy Henschel, Administrator. Shell Rock River Watershed District 214 W. Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007; or by email to Andy.henschel@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Albert Lea Tribune: May 8, 2021

