expand
Ad Spot

May 11, 2021

BOARD MTG

By Submitted

Published 1:58 pm Sunday, May 9, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) will conduct the monthly board meeting via teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1) on May 11, 2021 at 8:30AM. The meeting will be recorded and available via www.shellrock.org. Members of the board may participate by electronic means as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(3) at which time the following matters will come before them:
Minutes of the April 13, 2021 SRRWD Regular Board Meeting
Minutes of the April 29, 2021 SRRWD Special Board Meeting
Minutes of the April 29, 2021 SRRWD Workshop
April 2021 Treasurer’s Report Subject to Audit
April 2021 Project Fund Treasurer’s Report Subject to Audit
Authorize Payment of Claims
Authorize Payment of Project Fund Disbursements
Motion to Approve Engineers Estimate for Fountain Lake Restoration Phase 3 Design
CDF Cells 2&3 Update
Legislative Update
Headwaters Property Discussion
Resolution 2021-09 L-SOHC Phase XI Grant Application
Motion Award a Contractor for the J9 Outlet Project
Motion to Approve Temporary Easement – Wasmoen
Resolution 2021-10 Pickerel Lake Property Option Agreement – Belshan
As the SRRWD is closed to the public, anyone wishing to address the SRRWD Board of Managers during the public comment section of the meeting should submit their comments in writing no later than 4 p.m. the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Written comments are to be directed to Andy Henschel, Administrator. Shell Rock River Watershed District 214 W. Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007; or by email to Andy.henschel@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Albert Lea Tribune: May 8, 2021
BOARD MTG

More News

Judge denies media requests for cameras at Potter hearing

US job openings soar to highest level on record

COVID-19 update: 1st day in 6 months with no new cases in county

LeMoyne L. Kraushaar

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies media requests for cameras at Potter hearing

News

US job openings soar to highest level on record

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 1st day in 6 months with no new cases in county

News

Anglers should prepare for cold water during fishing opener

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

News

Prospects of on-time finish for Legislature dim

News

Minnesota to get $200M more than expected in federal aid

Health Updates

Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle drives through window of Art Center

Cops, Courts & Fires

Break-ins reported, items taken and other reports

News

Freeborn County Fair is back on

Health Updates

Vaccination pace continues to fall

Health Updates

Minnesota health officials get creative with vaccinations

News

Minnesota Legislature faces tough budget talks in week ahead

News

Big Minnesota Lottery winners will get to keep names private

Cops, Courts & Fires

With civil rights charges, Justice Dept. signals priorities

News

Floyd’s brother, nephew react to ex-cops’ federal indictment

News

‘If it could help him in the long run, I was willing to do whatever’

Education

Hawthorne Star Class: Growth, resiliency for kindergarteners

News

4-H and FFA beef and YQCA Clinic slated

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Author conferences in a new way

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Former sheriff dies at Naeve Hospital at 85

News

Minnesota marijuana bill heads to House floor vote next week

Arts & Culture

Back on the stage