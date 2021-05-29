Big Stone Therapies partnering with Healthcare Coalition

Big Stone Therapies is excited to begin a new partnership with the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition to bring a private practice location to Albert Lea, the company announced in a press release.

Big Stone Therapies began in 1990 and its mission is dedicated to providing excellence in rehabilitation services by optimizing health and function for families and businesses within their communities through caring, hands-on healing.

Services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology and athletic training.

In each community it serves, the company works to ensure that everyone who needs rehab services has access and that they receive excellent patient care, the release stated. Therapists regularly work on their professional development and advanced certifications

Striving to live its core values of faith, family, fairness and fun, Big Stone Therapies is ready to serve the Albert Lea community and surrounding area. Construction of the new space will begin soon, as well as developing the staff team for the community.

“Our team is excited to set up rehab services in Albert Lea,” Big Stone Therapies CEOWade VanDover said in the release. “We are humbled to be included in this endeavor. The commitment, energy and dedication shown by the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition and MercyOne is inspiring and fits Big Stone Therapies’ vision which is: Exceeding expectations… Changing lives… Inspiring communities…”

For more information on the company’s therapy services or how to join the team, visit bigstonetherapies.com or contact Big Stone Therapies, Inc., 500 Cross Street, Big Stone City, South Dakota, 57216 or call 605-541-1000.