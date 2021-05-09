BID WATER TOWER

PUBLIC NOTICE

1 MG New Central Water Tower

Albert Lea, MN

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Proposals for the work described below will be received online through QuestCDN.com until May 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Bidders and interested parties may attend the bid opening in the Albert Lea Council Chambers located at 221 E. Clark St., Albert Lea, MN 56007, or online via Microsoft Teams. Please use the below link or call-in number/Conference ID to see and/or hear the bid opening results:

1. Microsoft Teams Link: http://bit.ly/AlbertLeaTowers

2. Call: 612-428-8778 / Conference ID: 428499794#

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work includes the following:

1. Construction of a 1 million-gallon (MG) spheroid type elevated water tower complete with foundation, site work, painting and electrical.

2. Installation of watermain and other utilities as shown on drawings.

3. Site work with parking spaces as shown on drawings.

COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be substantially completed on or before October 31, 2022 with final completion on or before December 16, 2022.

MINIMUM CONTRACTOR QUALIFICATIONS: The Bidder shall have experience as a General Contractor in the successful completion of at least three (3) elevated water storage tanks of 1 MG capacity or more within the past five (5) years.

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.bolton menk.com or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #6835653 on the website’s Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $45.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

BID SUBMITTAL: A Bid shall be submitted online no later than the date and time prescribed. For this project the City will only be accepting online electronic bids through Quest CDN. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the planholders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted.

PLANHOLDERS LIST, ADDENDA AND BID TABULATION: The planholders list, addenda and bid tabulation will be available on-line at www.bolton-menk.com or www.questcdn.com.

Bids will be received on a lump sum basis.

BID SECURITY: A Bid Bond satisfactory to the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total Bid price submitted must accompany each Bid.

LABOR RATES – MINIMUM WAGE REQUIREMENTS: This project is being funded by the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund and the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota. The project is subject to the State of Minnesota and Federal minimum wages.

PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and Labor and Materials Payment Bond each in the amount of the Contract.

The Bid, Agreement, and Bonds shall be conditioned upon compliance with all provisions of the Bid Documents.

PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids shall be directed to the Engineer/Manager for the project. It shall be understood, however, that no specification interpretations will be made by telephone.

Address inquiries to:

Bolton & Menk, Inc.

Attn: Herman Dharmarajah, Ph.D., P.E.

1960 Premier Drive

Mankato, MN 56001

Tel: 507-625-4171 Ext. 1104

Fax: 507-625-4177

Email: Herman.Dharmarajah@bolton-menk.com

OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: The OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the OWNER.

Date: April 26, 2021 Owner: City of Albert Lea, Minnesota

/S/ Patrick Ian Rigg

City Manager

