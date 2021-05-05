expand
May 5, 2021

Attempted catalytic converter theft and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:39 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday of a male who reportedly attempted to cut a catalytic converter off of a pickup at 73838 125th St. in Glenville. A lock was also cut off a fuel barrel. 

 

Lock cut off storage unit

A lock was reported cut on a storage unit at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday at 81027 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward. Several items were taken. 

 

Tires stolen off van

Deputies received a report at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday of tires that were reported stolen off of a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country at 89009 Oakland Ave. in Oakland. The theft reportedly happened between 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

 

1 arrested for suspected DWI

Police arrested Jordan Allen Freeman, 22, for suspected driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a male passed out in a running car at 4:11 a.m. Tuesday at 1210 E. Main St. 

 

1 injured in crash

One person was reportedly injured after a T-bone collision at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and West Main Street. More information was not immediately available.

 

Bike stolen

A silver and light blue Schwinn mountain bike was reported stolen at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday at 424 W. College St. 

