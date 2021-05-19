expand
May 18, 2021

Arik Matson benefit happening Saturday

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

A benefit for Waseca Officer Arik Matson, who was injured while responding to a call in January 2020, will take place Saturday at the Waseca Conty Fairgrounds.

Gates open at 10 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

There will be a silent auction from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and an all-wheel roll-in for cars, UTVs, motorcycles, tractors and any other vehicles with wheels from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a donation.

Also planned are children’s events, bingo, a beer garden, fireworks, food vendors, gun raffle, bake sale and live music.

At 6:30 p.m., Matson and his wife, Megan will speak.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Matson family.

