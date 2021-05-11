Area golf teams see success in many forms

Numerous golf teams from around the area hit the course Monday afternoon. Northwood-Kensett, Lake Mills, United South Central and NRHEG saw some success, whether it was individual or team.

Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills boys’ and girls’ golf each took part in their respective Top of Iowa Conference Tournaments.

The Lake Mills boys’, participating in the Top of Iowa West Conference tournament, came away with a first-place team finish as well as the top two individual scorers in Casey Hanson and Bennett Berger. Peyton Severson and Garret Ham were also named as All-Conference finishers. Head coach Lyle Thompson was named Conference Coach of the Year.

The Northwood-Kensett boys’ team also had success, playing in the Top of Iowa East Conference tournament.

As a team, the Vikings finished in third place with a final score of 359.

Drew Wilder and Kael Julseth each earned All-Conference honors by finishing in the top 10. Wilder came in a tie for fourth with a score of 83, while Julseth came in a tie for sixth with a final score of 84.

Also playing for the Vikings were Nick Hanson with a score of 93, Carter Severson with a score of 99 and Mason Thofson with a score of 106.

The Northwood-Kensett girls’ team also had some individual success, as senior Emma Davidson came in third place, just two strokes behind the winner, with a final score of 92.

As a team, the Vikings finished in sixth place with a final score of 468. Also golfing for the Vikings were freshman Peyton Wilder with a score of 117, junior Hayley Wallin with a score of 125 and Haddie Hanson with a score of 134.

The United South Central boys’ team took first at a six-team meet in Blue Earth.

The Rebels finished with a score of 172, narrowly beating out Blooming Prairie with 174 and Bethlehem Academy with 175.

Freshman Kadyn Neubauer was tied atop the leaderboard at the end of the day, shooting a 37. Freshman Blake Bullerman was the Rebel’s runner-up finisher, shooting a 41.

The NRHEG boys’ team was also at the meet, finishing in fifth place overall with a score of 202.