May 5, 2021

Area golf teams see mixed results after Monday meets

By Tyler Julson

Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Numerous area high school boys’ and girls’ golf teams hit the courses Monday afternoon.

Albert Lea boys

First up was the Albert Lea boys’ team, traveling to Mankato to take on the West Scarlets in a dual at the Mankato Golf Club.

The Tigers came away with a 306-358 loss, handing them their second head-to-head loss this season. Individual scores were not available as of press time.

The Tigers will be back on the course Saturday when they travel to the Minn Iowa Golf Course near Blue Earth.

Final standings

1. Mankato West 306

2. Albert Lea 358

Alden-Conger boys

The boys’ team from Alden-Conger took on T/GHEC/ML and St. Clair Loyola at Rose Creek near Fairmont.

The Knights dominated the competition, beating St. Clair-Loyola by 13 strokes and T/GHEC/ML by 28.

Chris Lodahl led the way for the Knights with a score of 42, which was also the low score for all participants.

Ryker Erickson was right behind with 43. Ethan Greenfield and Dugan Soost rounded out the scoring players for the Knights, coming in the scores of 45 and 50, respectively.

Also golfing for the Knights, but missing out on the team score were Tyler Erickson with a 60 and Tyren Bolinger with a 52.

Final standings

1. Alden-Conger 180

2. St. Clair-Loyola 193

3. T/GHEC/ML 208

Alden-Conger individuals:

Chris Lodahl 42

Ryker Erickson 43

Ethan Greenfield 45

Dugan Soost 50

Tyren Bolinger 52

Tyler Erickson 60

Alden-Conger girls

The Alden-Conger girls’ team  took on the same opponents as the boys’ team, in St. Clair-Loyola and T/GHEC/ML.

Team standings were not available as each team had less than the minimum four players required to score.

Emma Morrison had the best score for the Knights and the third best score over all, shooting a 54. Emma Kleinschrodt finished with a 59, and Emmie Jacobs finished with a 64.

Final standings

Inc. Alden-Conger

Inc. St. Clair-Loyola

Inc. T/GHEC/ML

Alden-Conger individuals:

Emma Morrison 54

Emma Kleinschrodt 59

Emmie Jacobs 64

Northwood-Kensett boys

The Northwood-Kensett boys’ team came away with a narrow win in Manly against three other teams.

The Vikings beat the second-place finisher by two strokes.

Mason Thofson was the highest finisher with a score of 46, just one stroke shy of the winner.

Drew Wilder and Kael Julseth both tied for fifth place with a final score of 47, and Nick Hanson was close behind with a 50. Also golfing for Northwood-Kensett was Carter Severson with a 57, and Jason Hanson with a 62.

The Vikings will be back Monday when they host the Big Nine Conference meet.

Final standings

1. Northwood-Kensett 190

2. Central Springs 192

3. Nashua-Plainfield 202

4. Riceville 275

Northwood-Kensett individuals:

Mason Thofson 46

Drew Wilder 47

Kael Julseth 47

Nick Hanson 50

Carter Severson 57

Jason Hanson 62

