May 9, 2021

AN/SULLIVAN MUSHROOMS

By Submitted

Published 9:05 pm Saturday, May 8, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Certificate Of Assumed Name
State Of Minnesota

Pursuant to Chapter 333, Minnesota Statutes; the undersigned, who is or will be conducting or transacting a commercial business in the State of Minnesota under an assumed name, hereby certifies:

1. The assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted is:
Sullivan Mushrooms

2. The address of the principal place of business is or will be:
422 East 6th St
Albert Lea, MN 56007
USA

3. The name and address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, including any corporations that may be conducting this business.
Nicholas Sullivan
422 East 6th St
Albert Lea, MN 56007
USA

I certify that I am authorized to execute this certificate and I further certify that I understand that by signing this certificate I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Minnesota Statutes section 609.48 as if I had signed this certificate under oath.

02/23/2021
/s/Nicholas B. Sullivan
Email: sullivanmushrooms@gmail.com

Albert Lea Tribune: May 5 and 8, 2021
