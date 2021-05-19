expand
May 19, 2021

"American Pickers" is returning to Minnesota in July and is looking for people with unique treasures. Provided

American Pickers returning to Minnesota in July

By Staff Reports

Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

“American Pickers” announced this week it will return to Minnesota in July to film episodes of The History Channel’s television series, according to a press release.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures. People with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through should send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

Crews will follow all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and Centers for Disease Control.

