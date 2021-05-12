expand
May 12, 2021

Alpha Orthodontics powered by Smile Doctors announces Rockstar Teacher Contest winner

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Continuing efforts to change lives through smiles and giving back to the community, Smile Doctors and Alpha Orthodontics last week announced the Rockstar Teacher Contest winner, Tony Bissen from Southwest Middle School. Teachers were nominated by Alpha Orthodontics patients, and the community was given the opportunity to vote for their favorite Rockstar Teacher. More than 30,000 votes were cast across the country.

“We love that we are able to provide the community with a reason to smile big and to give back to teachers, said Dr. Dean Leonard with Alpha Orthodontics. “The past year has been challenging for our teachers and made us want to recognize how essential they are.”

The Smile Doctors team provided a gift card for each winning teacher and a prize for all students in their class.  “I am honored to be considered a Rockstar,” Bissen said. “I love that Smile Doctors gives back to the community — that is really something to smile about.”

