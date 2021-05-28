expand
May 28, 2021

Albert Lea track athletes compete at conference meet

By Tyler Julson

Published 5:26 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

The Albert Lea boys’ and girls’ track and field teams each competed at the Big Nine Conference meet at Rochester John Marshall High School this week, with the girls competing on Wednesday and the boys’ competing Friday.

The girls’ team came in 12th place, scoring 14 team points through 18 events.

The highest finisher for the team was sophomore Michaela Attig, who came in sixth place in both the 100-meter hurdle prelims and finals. Attig qualified for the finals with a time of 18.36, then improved upon that time in the finals with a time of 17.99.

In other individual runnings events, Attig placed 12th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.57. Freshman Kallie Smeby also came in 12th place in the 100-meter dash prelims.

Sophomore Cydney Pathammavong was the highest finisher in the field events, coming away with a 13th place finish in the discus with a best throw of 87’06”. Senior Dyna Ann Bolinger also competed in the event, coming in 17th place with a throw of 82’05”.

Bolinger also cracked the top 20 in a second field event, the shot put. She came in 18th place in the event with a final throw of 30’-2.75”.

Junior Ariadna Turrubiartes also finished in the top 20 of a field events, finishing the high jump in 18th place with a jump of 4’04”.

The best relay finish for the girls’ team was in the 4×200-meter relay, in which the team of sophomores Kendall Kenis and Attig, freshman Kallie Smeby and eighth grader Bree Weilage came in ninth place with a time of 1:58.40.

Senior Aaron Bauers was the top individual finisher for the boys’ team. Bauers came in 10th place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.64.

Three other members of the boys’ team cracked the top 20 in their individual races. Junior Hunter Muilenburg came in 17th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.41. Fellow junior Cole Janssen came in 19th place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.95, and senior Joshua Everett came in 20th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 19.28.

Sophomore Judd Moller was the top finisher in the field events, finishing the triple jump in 17th place with a jump of 37’04”. Sophomore Logan Strom came in 18th place in the discus with a toss of101’03”.  Freshman Alexander Palmer was the final Tiger to finish in the top 20 in a field event. Palmer came in 19th place in the pole vault with a final height of 8’00”.

Two relay teams tied for the best finish. The 4×100-meter relay team of Janssen, junior Jonathon Rodriguez, sophomore Kawmulasota Htoo and Palmer came in 10th with a time of 48.14.

The 4×800-meter relay team of Bauers and sophomores Gavin Hanke, Patrick Holcomb and Pacey Brekke also came in 10th place, finishing the race with a time of 9:16.26.

As a team, the Tigers came in 12th place with a total of nine points.

Both the boys’ and girls’ teams will take a small break in action until June 10 when both travel back to John Marshall High School where they will take part in the first day of the Section 1AA meet and compete for a shot at the state meet. The second day of the section meet is scheduled for June 12.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

