May 12, 2021

Albert Lea to host FCA junior sports camp in June

By Staff Reports

Published 9:09 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The Minnesota Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be hosting a three-day junior sports camp at the Albert Lea High School in June, according to a press release.

The camp will run June 1-3 and is for boys and girls who will be entering third grade through eighth grade.

Upon registration, campers will have the ability to choose from multiple sports to participate in each day. Camp runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Registration can be made online  at minnesotafca.org/albert-lea-jsc The fee for the camp is $50 or $90 for two campers from the same household. Deadline to register is May 27 and a $10 late fee will be charged if registered after that date. Scholarships and family discounts are available. Contact Mollee Tscholl, the local FCA leader, for discount codes. Tscholl can be reached at 507-676-1883 or by email at tschollmollee@gmail.com.

