expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

Albert Lea man charged with criminal sexual conduct

By Staff Reports

Published 9:58 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

A 30-year-old Albert Lea man is facing multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct tied to alleged incidents involving a child under 18 earlier this month.

Ma Nae Gaw appeared in Freeborn County District Court on Monday on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. All of the counts allege Gaw knew or had reason to know the victim was mentally impaired, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless at the time of the incidents.

In an interview with police about the allegations, Gaw reportedly admitted to sexual conduct with the child and stated “he was giving his love to her,” according to the court documents. 

District Court Judge Ross Leuning in court on Monday ordered conditional bail be set at $50,000 and unconditional bail at $100,000.

Gaw is next slated to appear in court May 20. 

First-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.

More News

New exhibit showcases ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ felt during pandemic

Jim Klobuchar, columnist and US senator’s father, dies at 93

Highway 65 ramp to southbound Interstate 35 closed starting Thursday

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

Arts & Culture

New exhibit showcases ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ felt during pandemic

News

Jim Klobuchar, columnist and US senator’s father, dies at 93

News

Highway 65 ramp to southbound Interstate 35 closed starting Thursday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man charged with criminal sexual conduct

News

Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April as worries escalate

News

Freeborn County Communities Foundation accepting grant applications through end of May

News

Sprucing up the St. John’s campus

News

Alpha Orthodontics powered by Smile Doctors announces Rockstar Teacher Contest winner

Education

Scavenger hunt slated for Albert Lea High School graduating seniors

News

Area women recently recognized as Eagles

News

Gardening items donated

Education

ALC Standout Student

News

Council votes to withdraw the city’s contested case with MPCA

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies media requests for cameras at Potter hearing

News

US job openings soar to highest level on record

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 1st day in 6 months with no new cases in county

News

Anglers should prepare for cold water during fishing opener

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

News

Prospects of on-time finish for Legislature dim

News

Minnesota to get $200M more than expected in federal aid

Health Updates

Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle drives through window of Art Center