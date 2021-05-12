Albert Lea man charged with criminal sexual conduct

A 30-year-old Albert Lea man is facing multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct tied to alleged incidents involving a child under 18 earlier this month.

Ma Nae Gaw appeared in Freeborn County District Court on Monday on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. All of the counts allege Gaw knew or had reason to know the victim was mentally impaired, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless at the time of the incidents.

In an interview with police about the allegations, Gaw reportedly admitted to sexual conduct with the child and stated “he was giving his love to her,” according to the court documents.

District Court Judge Ross Leuning in court on Monday ordered conditional bail be set at $50,000 and unconditional bail at $100,000.

Gaw is next slated to appear in court May 20.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.