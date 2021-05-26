expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Albert Lea boys’ tennis team season come to an end

By Tyler Julson

Published 8:21 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The Albert Lea boys’ tennis team traveled to Northfield Monday night for the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.

The No. 11 seed Tigers had the tough task of taking on the No. 6 seed Raiders. The Raiders proved why they earned the No. 6 seed throughout the regular season, beating the Tigers 7-0.

Junior Adam Semple played in the No. 1 singles match, taking on

Northfield’s Ryan Will. Semple dropped the match, 6-0, 6-0.

Sophomore Cannon Kermes and seventh grader Will Doppelhammer saw the same, 6-0, 6-0, fate in the No. 2 and No. 4 singles matches, respectively. Kermes lost to Pascal Cogan and Will Doppelhammer lost to Oden Hoff.

Junior Jaden Betz was able to pick up one game win against his Northfield opponent Anthony Amys-Roe, but still lost, 6-1, 6-0.

While the doubles matches were able to pick up more game wins, none were able to pick up a set or match win.

Junior Jack Doppelhammer and senior Dylan Carlson lost in the No. 1 slot, 6-1, 6-1. Junior Alex Olson and sophomore William Isaacson lost 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 match, and junior Gurang Dual and senior William Taylor lost 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 3  match.

Although the Tigers team season comes to an end, their individual seasons are still alive as the individual section tournament begins Tuesday.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Editorial Roundup: Give IRS the tools to catch those who cheat

Showing the community the love of Christ

Al Batt: I do all my own stunts

My Point of View: Democrats played key role in virus effects on small business

News

Showing the community the love of Christ

Education

Albert Lea High School given Jostens 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence Award

Education

Gallery: Celebrating another year with field day

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bueltel elected to serve as 3rd Judicial District chief judge

News

NAMI ofering “Memorial Day: A Day of Mourning for Veterans

Cops, Courts & Fires

Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis

Health Updates

New, active COVID-19 case counts fall; hospitalizations ebb across the state

News

Public open house set June 3 for Highway 65 project in Albert Lea

News

Wildcat Sanctuary takes in big cats from Tiger King Park

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools approved for online academy

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines open in Albert Lea

News

Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

Health Updates

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

News

Chip sealing to begin across Albert Lea

News

‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd

News

Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash

News

Fireworks vendor approved for Fourth of July display in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutor on Wright’s death case resigns, citing ‘vitriol’

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital in separate crashes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police receive report of person held at gunpoint by possible impersonator and other reports

Health Updates

Vaccination pace back above 40,000 shots a day

News

Hundreds rally in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd, push for reforms

Cops, Courts & Fires

The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault