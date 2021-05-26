Albert Lea boys’ tennis team season come to an end

The Albert Lea boys’ tennis team traveled to Northfield Monday night for the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.

The No. 11 seed Tigers had the tough task of taking on the No. 6 seed Raiders. The Raiders proved why they earned the No. 6 seed throughout the regular season, beating the Tigers 7-0.

Junior Adam Semple played in the No. 1 singles match, taking on

Northfield’s Ryan Will. Semple dropped the match, 6-0, 6-0.

Sophomore Cannon Kermes and seventh grader Will Doppelhammer saw the same, 6-0, 6-0, fate in the No. 2 and No. 4 singles matches, respectively. Kermes lost to Pascal Cogan and Will Doppelhammer lost to Oden Hoff.

Junior Jaden Betz was able to pick up one game win against his Northfield opponent Anthony Amys-Roe, but still lost, 6-1, 6-0.

While the doubles matches were able to pick up more game wins, none were able to pick up a set or match win.

Junior Jack Doppelhammer and senior Dylan Carlson lost in the No. 1 slot, 6-1, 6-1. Junior Alex Olson and sophomore William Isaacson lost 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 match, and junior Gurang Dual and senior William Taylor lost 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 3 match.

Although the Tigers team season comes to an end, their individual seasons are still alive as the individual section tournament begins Tuesday.