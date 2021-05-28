expand
May 28, 2021

Albert Lea baseball enters postseason on 6-game skid

By Tyler Julson

Published 5:26 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

The Albert Lea baseball team concluded its regular season Tuesday night with a road game against Northfield.

The Tigers were unable to break their current slump, falling to the Raiders in a shutout 8-0.

Despite picking up six hits in the game, the Tigers did not capitalize by scoring any of their baserunners.

Senior Trevor Ball recorded two hits, while seniors Jack Jellinger and Jory Flores, and juniors Henry Eggum and Cam Davis, each had one.

What really hurt the Tigers was committing three errors, which allowed multiple runs to come across for the Raiders.

Albert Lea used four pitchers in the game. Ball pitched four innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out three and walking one. Senior Caden Jensen, Davis and Eggum combined to complete the other two innings. The trio allowed six runs on seven hits, while striking out one and walking two.

As a team, the Tigers scored zero runs on six hits and recorded three errors. The Raiders scored eight runs on 11 hits and committed four errors.

Despite the losing streak, the Tigers enter the Section 1AAA tournament as the No. 3 seed with an 8-10 record, and will host the No. 6 seeded Winona Saturday at Hayek Field. In their two previous meetings this season, the Tigers came out on top both times by a combined score of 11-6.

Here’s a look at where some of the other area baseball teams are headed for their section matchups:

Saturday

Winona at Albert Lea, 1 p.m.

NRHEG at Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 3 p.m.

Monday

Bethlehem Academy at United South Central, 5 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Wabasha-Kellogg, 5 p.m.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

