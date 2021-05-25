expand
May 25, 2021

Albert Lea Area Schools approved for online academy

By Staff Reports

Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Education has approved Albert Lea Area Schools to operate an online school in Minnesota. This school within the district will be named Albert Lea Online Academy, according to a press release.

The Albert Lea Online Academy is being offered for students in grades 4-12. This online learning platform is for students who are self-motivated and enjoy learning in a virtual environment.

Courses are all provided through the online platform using video modules, reading for learning in the subject matter, journaling and other online resources.

Albert Lea Area Schools teachers will guide students, check on their progress in the virtual lessons and assignments and communicate updates to parents. Parents and guardians will be the learning coach to ensure the child is attending and completing their daily work.   

Informational sessions will be held at Brookside in the future for families to learn more about this online academy. 

Enrollment will begin in June at the district office, with more information to come in the future.

