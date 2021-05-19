expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

Agencies working to clean up after derailment, hydrochloric acid spill (with video)

By Sarah Stultz

Published 3:48 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Monitoring is ongoing at the site of the Union Pacific Railroad train derailment over the weekend as crews work to mitigate the effects of a hydrochloric acid spill in Goose Lake.

Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall said all of the derailed cars have been removed from the Union Pacific property along the lake and moved to a staging area off of Hawthorne Street.

Cathy Malakowsky, communication strategist with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, said after the five tanker cars carrying liquid propane gas — none of which leaked — and the three damaged cars that carried hydrochloric acid were removed from the derailment site, responders applied soda ash to soil impacted by the hydrochloric acid spill.

After neutralizing the acid in the soil, responders removed 350 cubic yards of impacted soil to a lined cell in a temporary staging area for processing before disposal.

Responders also crushed limestone in Goose Lake by boat on Tuesday to raise the pH to a healthier level for fish and other aquatic life, Malakowsky said.

Though there has not been a recent fish kill observed in the lake, water monitoring showed a pH of 2.0 to 3.0, which is below the level of 6.0 to 8.0 needed to sustain aquatic life.

She planned to have more information later Wednesday about whether the treatments succeeded or additional treatments would be needed.

Authorities stated 40,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid spilled during the derailment, which took place Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the MPCA and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, other agencies that have been involved in the response include the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the federal Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Department of Interior and the Federal Railroad Administration.

The investigation into the cause of the derailment is still ongoing.

More News

Walk-in vaccination clinic happening Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System

Notice

ALBERT LEA MEMORIAL HOLIDAY DL

Odean Selmar Otterson

Health Updates

Walk-in vaccination clinic happening Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System

News

American Pickers returning to Minnesota in July

News

Agencies working to clean up after derailment, hydrochloric acid spill (with video)

Education

‘We’re still in the storm’: Minnesota students struggle with mental health

Health Updates

New Mayo Clinic Health System president named

News

Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

Cops, Courts & Fires

Suspicious person reported and other reports

Health Updates

13 active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

News

Albert Lea Farmers Market prepares for the start of another year

News

WCTA pays out $2M in dividends

Cops, Courts & Fires

Red Cross urges everyone to get ready for wildfire season

Education

St. Casimir’s students enjoy Lura Lake Days

News

Arik Matson benefit happening Saturday

News

County awards scholarships

News

Board approves mutual aid at Line 3 protests

News

Capitol fence will be missing when Legislature reconvenes

Health Updates

Hy-Vee no longer requires vaccinated customers, employees to wear masks, unless locally mandated

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 juveniles injured in rollover

News

Gallery: Aerial photos of the Union Pacific train derailment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

News

Walz, legislative leaders reach $52 billion budget deal

Education

School board discusses, votes against changes to upcoming graduation ceremony

News

40,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid leaked in train derailment