AC/GE unable to bust losing streak, falls to 5-10

The Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons baseball team traveled to Kingsland Friday night to try and right the ship against GMLOK after dropping their previous six games.

Despite two late rally attempts, the Wolverines came out on the losing end, falling 2-0.

Neither team was able to score through the first two innings. The Wolverines totaled two baserunners in the first two innings. Sophomore Cole Knutson hit a two-out single in the first, and junior Isaac Hornberger was walked in the second.

After a one-two-three defensive inning in the bottom of the second, AC/GE gained momentum early in the third by loading up the bases with three walks. Sophomore Lucas Hensche, junior Brady Lair and senior Derek Miller drew the walks. However, a strikeout ended the inning with none of them coming in to score.

The Bulldogs took advantage of the missed opportunity and took the lead in the bottom of the inning. Two singles, a walk and an error led to the two runs for the Bulldogs.

The Wolverines’ defense stepped up through the rest of the game, only allowing one base runner through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

AC/GE got its first glimpse of hope in the top of the sixth, when after two outs, Hornberger hit a double and was followed by walks from sophomore Kole Nelson and Hensche. But again, the Wolverines left the bases loaded after a ground out ended the inning.

The Wolverines got another shot in the seventh when Lair and Knutson started the inning with back-to-back walks. Miller dropped a hit into shallow right field in the next at-bat, causing Lair to round third and head for home. However, the throw from the right fielder was on the money as Lair was tagged out at home plate. A pop fly and a ground out in the next two at-bats ended the inning and the game with the Wolverines on the losing end for the sixth consecutive game.

Lair started on the mound for the Wolverines, pitching all six innings. Lair allowed two runs on three hits, while striking out nine and walking one.

The Wolverines fall to 5-10 on the season and will be back on the field Saturday when they finish a delayed game from earlier in the season against Mabel-Canton.