expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

ABANDONED PROPERTY

By Submitted

Published 8:58 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF ALBERT LEA
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: Registered Owner: Michael Ackland, 1302 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea, MN 56007; and other interested parties:
A 1994 Pontiac Firebird and its contents;
MN License #BPB618, VIN #2G2FS22S9R2219084 and;

Reported Owner: Juan Dedios Trujillo, Last known address (LKA):718 Water St, Albert Lea, MN 56007; and other interested parties:
A 1994 Pontiac Firebird and its contents;
MN License #BPB618, VIN #2G2FS22S9R2219084;

Have been declared unclaimed and abandoned property by the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota. Pursuant to Albert Lea City Code Section 2.149, be advised a Resolution has been adopted declaring this property to be abandoned property. The motor vehicles and the contents of the vehicle shall be sold in an open and public environment following three publication notices in a legal newspaper. The sale shall be made in the manner directed by Council in its Resolution declaring the property abandoned.

All proceeds from such sale shall be paid to the general fund of the City and expenses thereof paid therefrom. Any former owner, if claim is made within eight months from the date of publication of the notice and upon application and satisfactory proof of ownership, may be paid the amount of cash or negotiables for the property sold, less a pro rata share of the expenses of storage, publication of notice and sale expenses, but without interest.

Inquiries regarding the property should be directed to the Albert Lea City Clerk, Daphney Maras, 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007; 507-377-4335; dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA
/s/ Daphney Maras
City Clerk
Dated: May 19, 2021

More News

Minnesota State Fair disbands its police as reopening approaches

Roger L. Bailey

AC/GE beats Schaeffer Academy in 4 innings

C-squad finishes 8-7

News

Minnesota State Fair disbands its police as reopening approaches

News

US jobless claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

News

Many COVID-19 restrictions ending, not eviction moratorium

News

Minnesota to give away prizes to people who get vaccinated

Health Updates

Biden orders more Intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man sentenced to prison in head-on crash

Health Updates

Patients now permitted two visitors at Mayo Clinic Health System locations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Package reported stolen and other reports

News

Showing the community the love of Christ

Education

Albert Lea High School given Jostens 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence Award

Education

Gallery: Celebrating another year with field day

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bueltel elected to serve as 3rd Judicial District chief judge

News

NAMI ofering “Memorial Day: A Day of Mourning for Veterans

Cops, Courts & Fires

Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis

Health Updates

New, active COVID-19 case counts fall; hospitalizations ebb across the state

News

Public open house set June 3 for Highway 65 project in Albert Lea

News

Wildcat Sanctuary takes in big cats from Tiger King Park

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools approved for online academy

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines open in Albert Lea

News

Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

Health Updates

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

News

Chip sealing to begin across Albert Lea