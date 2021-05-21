expand
May 21, 2021

An Albert Lea runner takes off in the final leg of the 4x800-meter relay Wednesday night at the Tigers sports complex. Results from the meet were unavailable as of press time. Check to albertleatribune.com for full results as they become available. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

A.L. girls’ track and field hosts meet

By Tyler Julson

Published 6:27 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

An Albert Lea hurdler prepares to make a leap Wednesday afternoon at home. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

