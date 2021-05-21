A.L. girls’ track and field hosts meet

An Albert Lea runner takes off in the final leg of the 4x800-meter relay Wednesday night at the Tigers sports complex. Results from the meet were unavailable as of press time. Check to albertleatribune.com for full results as they become available. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune
An Albert Lea runner takes off in the final leg of the 4×800-meter relay Wednesday night at the Tigers sports complex. Results from the meet were unavailable as of press time. Check to albertleatribune.com for full results as they become available. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune
An Albert Lea hurdler prepares to make a leap Wednesday afternoon at home. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune
About Tyler Julson
Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.