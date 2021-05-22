expand
May 21, 2021

The Alden-Conger supermileage team competing earlier this month at the 2021 Supermileage Challenge in Brainerd and came away with several awards. Provided

A-C supermileage team finds success in challenge

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

After a disappointing end to the 2019-2020 season, with no competitions due to COVID, the Alden-Conger supermileage team stuck with it and worked hard to prepare cars for the 2020-21 season without knowing if they’d even be able to compete. 

According to a press release, Shell made the decision to cancel all in-person events in late March, but the team still submitted their virtual tech inspection video in mid-April. 

Results of that virtual competition will be announced in early July. 

The MTEEA Supermileage Challenge committee had at one point canceled that competition, but the decision was officially reversed just a few weeks before the event. The team was thankful for the opportunity to test out the effort put into their cars at this competition.

The Supermileage Challenge took place May 9 through 11 in Brainerd.

Team members included seniors Derek Miller and Ryan Wallin, juniors Brennan Nelson and Caleb Sorensen, freshman Will Jacobs and eighth graders Quentin Guanella, Alex Miller and Aidan Schmidt. Advisors were Sam Jacobs, James Sorensen and Amy Wallin.

Derek Miller, pictured, and Ryan Wallin won first place in the urban concept category at the event. Provided

The following awards were earned:

• Electric: Caleb Sorensen, first place with 5.82 wH/mile six-run average and best run of 5.25

• Stock: Ryan Wallin, first place with 540.85 mpg six-run average, best overall run for nonelectric cars in the competition with 619.93 mpg.

• Urban concept: Derek Miller and Ryan Wallin, first place with 341.28 mpg six-run average and best run of 372.75 mpg

• E-85: Sorensen, best run of the class with 283.1 mpg — not enough runs to qualify for placing

The team wished to thank Jacque Sorensen, Carolyn Guanella, Chad and Jenni Miller, Wayne and Nancy Jacobs, Sarah Schmidt and Ron and Sharon Myrick for their support and volunteering.

