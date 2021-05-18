A-C/G-E softball to play in game raising awareness for cancer

The Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons softball team is partnering with an organization called Go 4 the Goal Foundation in an effort to raise awareness for pediatric cancer.

At their home game in Alden Thursday night the Wolverines will take on the Schaffer Academy Lions in the “Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer Game,” according to a press release.

The players will wear gold shoe laces during the game, which were bought from Go 4 the Goal Foundation, with a portion of those proceeds being used in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Head coach Lisa Ziebell is also asking all players, parents and fans to bring items for the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester. A list of the Ronald McDonald House needs can be found at their website rmhmn.org.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the softball field in Alden. It will be the final home game of the season for the Wolverines before the start of the postseason.