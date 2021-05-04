expand
May 8, 2021

4-H and FFA beef and YQCA Clinic slated

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

The Worth County Extension Service is inviting and encouraging all North Iowa Area 4-H and FFA Beef Project members to attend an educational beef clinic. The workshop will take place on at 2 p.m. May 15 at the Worth County Fairgrounds Show Arena at 1206 Third Ave. N. in Northwood. Beef project members will be learning about how to best present their calf in the show ring, proper show ring etiquette and showmanship. Participants will be observing proper techniques for fitting and grooming their calf as well as the many show ring accessories that exhibitors need to show their beef entry at the fair. There will be an opportunity to receive YQCA Livestock Certification Training as well. Those wanting more information or who want to get signed up are asked to please call Worth County Extension Education Specialist Dennis Johnson at 641-324-1531 in Northwood.

