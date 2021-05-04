4 from Lake Mills injured in crash near Forest City

Four people from Lake Mills were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 69 near Forest City.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Janet Ledene Bergo, 78, was taken by Mercy Air One to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Sondra Louise Nelson, 76; Paula Mary Schreiner, 80; and Cheryl Gail Cavett, 77, were also all taken by Forest City ambulance to the hospital.

The State Patrol report states a 2020 Ford van was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 69 at 12:28 p.m. when it pulled in a residential driveway and then attempted to make a U-turn, turning directly into the path of a 2014 Chevy Equinox driving northbound.

The crash occurred south of Winnebago County Road A44.

Authorities continue to investigate.

The report does not state which vehicle the injured were riding in or who the drivers were.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Forest City police, fire and ambulance services, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Mercy Airmed.