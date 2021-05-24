expand
May 20, 2021

24-PR-21-739

By Submitted

Published 9:39 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
COURT FILE NO:
24-PR-21-739
ESTATE OF LESLIE V. KALENZE, DECEDENT
NOTICE OF ORDER
OF INFORMAL
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Eric Kalenze, whose address is 1267 W. 7th Street, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55102, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir of other interested person may be entitle to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the County (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

May 14, 2021
Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probated Registrar
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative
Daniel L. Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue SE
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Attorney License NO: 0310049
Telephone: 507-373-6491
Fax: 507-373-7863
Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:
May 19 and 26, 2021
24-PR-21-739

