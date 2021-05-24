expand
May 27, 2021

24-PR-21-726

By Submitted

Published 7:44 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 24-PR-21-726
In Re: Estate of Kathleen
Carol Vanderploeg, also known as Kathleen C.
Venderploeg Decedent.
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated July 31, 2007. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Donald L. Vanderploeg, whose address is 74489 150th Street, Glenville, Minnesota 56036, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

May 20 2021 5:33 PM
Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213)
Kyllo Law Office
202 W Clark Street
PO Box 181
Albert Lea Minnesota 56007
Telephone: (507) 373-4680
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Albert Lea Tribune: May 26 and Jun. 2, 2021
