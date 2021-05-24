expand
May 3, 2021

24-PR-21-544

By Submitted

Published 10:26 am Monday, May 3, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
COURT FILE NO.:
24-PR-21-544
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of Julie Kay Anderson, also known as Julie K. Anderson, Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Angel Anderson, whose address is 835 South Newton, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, to serve as the personal representatives of the decedent’s estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representatives. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representatives must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representatives have the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administer, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: April 19, 2021
/s/Deanna Verdick
Deputy Probate Registrar
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213)
Kyllo Law Office
202 West Clark Street
PO Box 181
Albert Lea Minnesota 56007
Telephone: (507) 373-4680
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 24 and May 1, 2021
24-PR-21-544

