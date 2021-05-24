expand
May 3, 2021

24-PR-21-427

By Submitted

Published 10:16 am Monday, May 3, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
COURT FILE NO:
24-PR-21-427
ESTATE OF ERLYS E.
WITTMER, DECEDENT
NOTICE OF ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
RESPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 15, 2021 at 8:30am, a hearing will be held in this Court via Zoom, please see attached notice of remote hearing, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedednt dated May 28, 2021 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Robert H. Wittmer, whose address is 18933 670th Avenue, Alden, MN 56009 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objection to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate includng the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

April 23, 2021
Stephen R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative
Daniel L. Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue SE
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Attorney License NO: 0310049
Telephone: 507-373-6491
Fax: 507-373-7863
Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: May 1 and 8, 2021
24-PR-21-427

