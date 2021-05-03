expand
May 3, 2021

2021 NOXIOUS WEEDS

By Staff Reports

Published 10:26 am Monday, May 3, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

General Notice to Control or Eradicate Noxious Weeds

Notice is hereby given this April 24, 2021 pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 18.83, Subdivision 1,

That all persons in Freeborn County, Minnesota, shall control or eradicate all noxious weeds on land they own, occupy, or are required to maintain. Control or eradication may be accomplished by any lawful method, but the method(s) applied may need to be repeated in order to prevent the spread of viable noxious weed seeds and other propagating parts to other lands. Failure to comply with the general notice may mean that an individual notice, Minnesota Statues, Section 18.83, Subdivision 2 92009 0, will be issued. An individual notice maybe appealed within two working days of receipt to the appeal committee in the county where the land is located. Failure to comply with an individual notice will mean that the inspector having jurisdiction may either hire the work done or seek a misdemeanor charge against the person(s) who failed to comply. If the work is contracted for hire by the inspector, the cost can be placed as a tax upon the land and collected as other real estate taxes are collected. You may obtain a list of the plants that are designated noxious and the members of the appeal committee from your County Agriculture Inspector or County-Designated employee. You can also obtain this information from your local weed inspectors. Local weed Inspectors includes the Township Supervisors, City Mayors or their appointed assistants. More information regarding the MN noxious Weed Law and a list of County Agricultural Inspectors can be obtained from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Web Site by visiting:

http://www.mda.state.mn.us/weedcontrol

County Agricultural Inspector
David Rasmussen
3300 Bridge Ave,
Albert Lea, MN
Phone: 507-377-5188
E-Mail: dave.rasmussen@co.freeborn.mn.us
www.co.freeborn.mn.us

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 24 and
May 1, 2021
2021 NOXIOUS WEEDS

