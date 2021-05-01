expand
May 25, 2021

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:19 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Police arrested David James Heikkila, 50, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Clark Street and Elizabeth Avenue.

 

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2010 Chevy S10 at 5:14 p.m. Monday at 80860 110th St., Glenville. The theft happened sometime in the last two weeks.

 

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 8:26 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of North Broadway. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:17 p.m. Monday of potential theft by fraud of someone’s credit card in Albert Lea. 

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 1:51 p.m. Monday out of someone’s bank account.

 

 

 

