April 26, 2021

WORK SESSION 4.26.21

By Adam Harringa

Published 12:58 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Albert Lea City Council will be conducting a Work Session on Monday, April, 26, 2021 beginning at 5:30 p.m. via Teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1). The meeting will be recorded and available for viewing after the meeting on the City of Albert Lea YouTube channel www.youtube.com/cityofalbertlea

The City of Albert Lea City Council will be conducting a City Council meeting on Monday, April 26, 2021 beginning at 7:00 p.m. via teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1).

This meeting will be available for viewing after the meeting on the City of Albert Lea YouTube channel www.youtube.com/cityofalbertlea

This meeting will be televised on the Government Access channel, 180 on Charter Communications, and will be available for viewing after the meeting on the City of Albert Lea YouTube channel www.youtube.com/cityofalbertlea

Work Session and Council Meeting Agendas will be available on the City of Albert Lea’s website prior to the meeting date www.cityofalbertlea.org

As the City of Albert Lea Offices are closed to the public. Anyone wishing to address the City Council can:
• Join the meeting via the following attendee link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85804098175. You will have the option to be called upon during the public comment portion of the meeting via the Zoom raise hand feature.
• Submit comments in writing via email to dmaras@ci.
albertlea.mn.us no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday April 26, 2021. Comments received will be read into the record during the Public Comment portion of the meeting.

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 24, 2021
