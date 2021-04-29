Woman injured in crash on I-35

A 72-year-old woman was injured Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle rollover on Interstate 35 two miles north of Clarks Grove.

Sheila Louise Ehrich of Farmington was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Ehrich was driving a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on I-35 at milepost 20 at 4:45 p.m. when her vehicle ran off the road to the left, struck the median cable guard rail and rolled.

Ehrich was wearing her seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor.