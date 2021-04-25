expand
Ad Spot

April 26, 2021

WEED SPRAYING

By Adam Harringa

Published 12:41 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

WEED SPRAYING

Spring Weed Spraying on Freeborn County roads will begin in May. Owners who wish spraying deleted from areas along their land should notify the County Engineer’s Office at 3300 Bridge Ave (CSAH 22 north of Hy-Vee) as soon as possible. The owner will be given special lath to mark the ends of the area not being sprayed and also will be required to sign an agreement to provide satisfactory weed control on that area.

Philip Wacholz,
Freeborn County Engineer

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 24 and May 1, 2021
WEED SPRAYING

More News

2021 NOXIOUS WEEDS

PUBLIC NOTICE ADJOURNED MEETING OF

4.19.21 MTG MINUTES

For 3 ex-officers, will blaming Chauvin for Floyd’s death work?

Cops, Courts & Fires

For 3 ex-officers, will blaming Chauvin for Floyd’s death work?

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 22 new cases in Freeborn County over the weekend

News

Pulitzer Prize winning composer born in Albert Lea dies at age 93

Health Updates

State passes 4 million vaccine doses administered

News

Giving a better quality of life

Education

King and queen crowned

Education

Albert Lea High School Standout Student

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Tribune hosts open house for new publishing plant on Front Street

Education

Star Class: ABC Countdown

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Taking pride in taking care of the Earth

Health Updates

US health panel urges restarting J&J COVID-19 vaccinations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court record: Chauvin slated for sentencing June 16 in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

State reaches 100 traffic deaths; earliest in last 6 years

News

House, Senate include historic tax credit in bills

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: More than 12K in Freeborn County with at least one vaccine dose

Education

As COVID cases rise among kids, teens targeted for vaccination

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fire damages vehicles, other buildings and other reports

News

Sharpton decries ‘stench of racism’ in Daunte Wright’s death

News

House OKs tax plan with breaks for some, hikes for others

Cops, Courts & Fires

Nielsen: at least 23.2 million watched Chauvin verdict

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Small new case numbers reported in area counties

Health Updates

MN urges more COVID-19 youth testing, OKs playing sports maskless outdoors

News

2 more Bing-Oh prizes claimed

Education

Albert Lea High School principal hired for new position in Anoka County