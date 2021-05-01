expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

WCTA pays out $2M in dividends

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) will disburse nearly 10,000 dividend checks totaling $2 million mid-to-late May. The payments represent the remaining deferred dividends for members who had service with WCTA in 1998.  In addition, WCTA will pay out patronage dividends for part of the year of 2005. 

“Sharing our success with members is part of our mission statement,” said WCTA CEO Mark Thoma. “WCTA is proud to be able to give back to our members and continue to provide innovative products and services at a low cost.”

The WCTA board of directors voted earlier this year to approve the payment distribution. Board members include Larry Foley, Curt Helland, Mark R. Johnson, Dale Meinders, Shanan Redinger, Mike Stensrud and Steve Thorland.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services and products for communities in north-central Iowa and south-central Minnesota.

More News

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Editorial Roundup: Census figures: Minnesota civic engagement pays off

Senate Report: Minnesota children were used as pawns for decisions

April Jeppson: My first weeks in Albert Lea and overcoming trials

Education

Halverson Star Class

Education

Tigers’ Roar date is approaching at high school in Albert Lea

Education

Southwest Middle School Standout Student

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Check out student art in new virtual art show

News

Making May Day baskets

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Albert Lea, Austin mayors announce plan to work together on econ. development

News

Tips on what to look for, how to shape up trees on your property

News

WCTA pays out $2M in dividends

Cops, Courts & Fires

Volunteering in the gardens

Health Updates

County’s vaccination pace slows; appointments harder to fill

News

Relay for Life committee announces plans for event

News

‘We did it!’: Minnesota exults at Census win at NY’s expense

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

2021 Freeborn County Fair canceled

Health Updates

Cases trending down; vaccination urgency remains

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial eases concerns of courtroom camera skeptics

Cops, Courts & Fires

White farmers sue seeking government loan forgiveness

Cops, Courts & Fires

The Interchange owner arrested in Clear Lake, posts bail

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man dies after crash in Worth County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pop machine damaged and other reports

News

Remaining $50 Spring Bing-Oh! prizes claimed; blackout prize remains

News

Biden’s declaration: America’s democracy ‘is rising anew’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on I-35

Cops, Courts & Fires

National Guard presence during Chauvin trial cost $25M