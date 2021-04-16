expand
Ad Spot

April 16, 2021

Unemployment fraud and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:06 am Friday, April 16, 2021

Police received a report at 3:42 p.m. Thursday that someone had fraudulently filed unemployment under another person’s name in Albert Lea. 

 

Check fraud reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:56 a.m. Thursday of check fraud in Albert Lea. 

 

1 arrested after traffic stop

Deputies arrested Rex Emery Garr, 58, for third-degree driving while intoxicated warrant refusal after a traffic stop at 3:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 690th Avenue and 140th Street in Albert Lea

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Delfino Gustav Ambriz-Becerra, 34, on a local warrant at Home Depot at 6:52 p.m. Thursday. 

Kassidy Jo Poole, 22, turned herself in on a local warrant at 8:34 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

More News

Crawford Ray Brown

Unemployment fraud and other reports

Vikings stadium debt becomes piece of budget debate

Wright family demands more severe charges for Minn. ex-officer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Unemployment fraud and other reports

News

Vikings stadium debt becomes piece of budget debate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wright family demands more severe charges for Minn. ex-officer

Albert Lea Tigers

High school league seeks relief from masks in outdoor sports

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 14 new cases in Freeborn County; 49% of adults with at least 1 vaccine dose in state

News

Liquor store owners speak out about proposed change in sales hours

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

News

US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright

News

Minnesota extends COVID-19 state of emergency for 13th time

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations slow amid Johnson and Johnson ‘pause’

News

Electric vehicle sharing company looking to bring scooters to Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge refuses request to acquit Chauvin in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Break-ins and other reports

News

Report: Broad missteps left Capitol Police unprepared Jan. 6

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota officer will be charged in shooting of Black motorist

Health Updates

Lighting event to recognize need for more organ donations

News

Dredging project left out of House bonding bill

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, hospitalizations rising across state

Health Updates

Minnesota asks providers to halt Johnson & Johnson shots

News

What will happen with the 2021 Freeborn County Fair?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota police chief, cop quit after Black driver’s death