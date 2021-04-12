expand
Ad Spot

April 12, 2021

Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone games following police shooting

By Associated Press

Published 3:37 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves postponed games scheduled for Monday because of safety concerns following the fatal police shooting of a Black man and the potential for unrest in the area.

Major League Baseball’s Twins and Boston Red Sox were scheduled to begin a four-game series Monday afternoon at Target Field. The Twins said their decision was made in consultation with Major League Baseball and state and local officials “out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday.” There was no word yet about rescheduling or the status of games set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The NHL’S Wild were supposed to host the St. Louis Blues on Monday night, a game the team said was postponed “out of respect for the community.” That game was rescheduled for May 12.

The NBA also announced that Monday night’s scheduled game between the Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets was postponed “in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area.”

The shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright occurred Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a suburb adjacent to Minneapolis. The death sparked violent protests, with officers in riot gear clashing with demonstrators into Monday morning. The Brooklyn Center police chief said the shooting was accidental, as the officer involved intended to fire a stun gun and not a handgun during a struggle with Wright. Police were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

The metropolitan area already has been on edge because of the ongoing trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death last May.

More News

Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone games following police shooting

COVID-19 update: Almost half of Minnesota adults vaccinated; more than 11,000 in Freeborn County with at least one shot

Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case

Robert “Bob” Keogh

News

Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone games following police shooting

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Almost half of Minnesota adults vaccinated; more than 11,000 in Freeborn County with at least one shot

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Assault reported and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

Health Updates

Minnesota gives 2 million adults at least one vaccine dose

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death shows courtroom tactics

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, cases, ICU needs all climbing

News

Lawmakers seek long-term limit on governors’ emergency power

Health Updates

As vaccine eligibility expands, one southern Minnesota health department recalibrates

News

Future of state’s historic tax credits still up in air

Arts & Culture

The stories in the apron strings

Education

Pre-K Star Class

News

Civic Music scholarship auditions affected by pandemic

News

Minnesotans to see expanded tax credits through MNsure

News

Bolan church to host to-go meal

Education

ALC Standout Student

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Albert Lea Tribune loses longtime mascot to natural causes

News

Minneapolis-St. Paul airport unveils robot food server

Education

Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely

Cops, Courts & Fires

Rochester woman charged in Capitol insurrection released

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 25 new cases in Freeborn County, one new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Child hit by car and other reports