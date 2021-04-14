Tribune Editorial: College Hoops contest winners are announced

Our recent College Hoops contest has drawn to a close, and we’re happy to announce the winners of this fun contest.

Amy Bell of Hollandale won the grand prize with a score of 64 and wins $50 to Walmart. Don Malinsky of Albert Lea and Louis Toulouse of Emmons were the other two winners, with scores of 48 and 40, respectively. They will both receive $25 to businesses that participated in the contest.

We thank our winners and all those readers who took the time to play. We hope you’ll remember to visit our website often and check if there are any new contests running.

Contests can be found by clicking “Contests” on the black toolbar on the Tribune’s homepage.