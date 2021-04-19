expand
April 19, 2021

Tigers split games of doubleheader against Falcons

By Tyler Julson

Published 3:47 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

The Albert Lea baseball team played host to Faribault Saturday afternoon in a Big Nine Conference doubleheader. 

While the Tigers dropped their first game to the Falcons 8-4, they rallied in the late innings of the second game to even the series, winning 8-3. 

Albert Lea found itself with a 4-2 lead after the fourth innings, but after a one-run fifth inning and a five-run sixth inning, Faribault took a commanding lead. 

Senior Trevor Ball had a nice game at the plate, getting three hits in his three at bats, while hitting one run in and scoring one run himself. Junior Cam Davis and senior Joey Flores were the only other Tigers with multiple hits in the game. Davis had two hits in three at bats, scored one run and was walked once. Flores also had two hits, scored one run and had one RBI. Seniors Jack Jellinger, Cole Jensen and Cody Yokiel each had one hit. Jellinger also picked up an RBI. 

Jellinger started on the mound and pitched 4.0 innings, allowed two runs and three hits, while striking out 10 and giving up three walks. Flores came in for relief to start the fifth and pitched 1.2 innings, giving up four runs on three hits, while striking out one and walking one. Ball came in as the final pitcher, putting in 1.1 innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out one. 

As a team, the Tigers scored four runs on 10 hits and recorded zero errors. The Falcons scored eight runs on 10 hits and also committed zero errors. 

In the second game of the day, the Tigers had a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth, but scored a combined six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to run away with the victory. 

Junior Brennan Bakken and Yokiel were the only players with multiple hits in the second game. Both notching two hits, Bakken recorded two RBI and one run, while Yokiel tallied one RBI and one run. Jellinger, Ball, Jensen, Davis and junior Henry Eggum also recorded one hit each. Eggum hit in two runs, and Davis scored two runs himself. 

The Tigers got an impressive performance from junior Carter Miller on the mound in game two. Miller pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, while striking out three and walking one. 

The win marks the Tigers’ first of the season. 

After going 1-1 on the day, the Tigers move to 1-3 overall this season. They will be back in action Tuesday when they host the Cougars of Mankato East. 

 

Game 1

Faribault 8, Albert Lea 4

FB  101 015 0 — 8

AL  021 100 0 — 4

Albert Lea pitching: Jack Jellinger 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 10 SO; Joey Flores (losing pitcher) 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Trevor Ball 1.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 SO

Albert Lea hitting: Brennan Bakken 0-3, 1 BB; Jack Jellinger 1-1, 1 RBI, 3 BB; Trevor Ball 3-3, 1 R, 1 BB; Coel Jensen 1-3, 1 BB; Joey Flores 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Cody Yokiel 1-4; Cam Davis 2-3, 1 R, 1 BB; Ethan Ball 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB; Carter Miller 0-2, 1 BB; Henry Eggum 0-1

 

Game 2 

Albert Lea 8, Faribault 3 

FB  010 002 0 — 3

AL  100 134 X — 8

Albert Lea pitching: Carter Miller 7.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Albert Lea hitting: Brennan Bakken 2-5, 1 R, 2 RBI; Jack Jellinger 1-3, 1 BB; Trevor Ball 1-4, 1 R; Cole Jensen 1-4; Joey Flores 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB; Cody Yokiel 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Cam Davis 1-1, 2 R, 2 BB; Trey Hill 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB; Henry Eggum 1-2, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB; Carter Miller 1 R

 

 

 

