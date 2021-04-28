Tigers host first home track meet

The Albert Lea boys' track and field team hosted the first home meet of the season and the first meet at the new complex Tuesday afternoon. Results from the meet were unavailable as of press time. Check albertleatribune.com for full results when they become available. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune
The Albert Lea boys’ track and field team hosted the first home meet of the season and the first meet at the new complex Tuesday afternoon. Results from the meet were unavailable as of press time. Check albertleatribune.com for full results when they become available. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune
Two Tigers make the exchange in the 4×200-meter relay Tuesday night at home. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune
About Tyler Julson
Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.