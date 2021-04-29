The Interchange owner arrested in Clear Lake

Clear Lake police have arrested the owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro, Albert Lea Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson said Thursday afternoon.

Carlson said the warrant for Lisa Hanson was expanded to surrounding states this week, and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office approved extradition back to Minnesota.

The warrant has been in place since March 10 after Hanson reportedly did not attend a hearing tied to allegations that she violated state executive orders when she opened her restaurant in December and January for in-person dining.

Carlson said the Police Department had known Hanson was in Clear Lake. He was not able to release any other details at this time.

Hanson said in a phone interview earlier this week that the warrant was unlawful and claimed she did not attend the hearing because she did not receive an official summons for the hearing.

She said she decided to remove herself from her home so that “injustice could not be performed against me,” and take her away from working on her cases.

She faces nine misdemeanor criminal charges tied to violating the state executive orders, along with state civil counts.

Look for more information as it becomes available.