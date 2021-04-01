expand
Ad Spot

April 1, 2021

Tabs stolen off license plate and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 3:12 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

Tabs were reported stolen from a license plate on a vehicle at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday at 1417 E. Hawthorne St. 

 

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Krystal Kaye Montgomery, 37, on a local warrant in a traffic stop at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Independence Avenue and Main Street in Clarks Grove. 

Police arrested Dylan James Kroupa, 28, for driving after suspension and failure to appear or pay fines after a traffic stop at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of S.E. Broadway and Margaretha Avenue. 

Police arrested James Lee Willis, 54, on a Faribault County warrant at 12:25 a.m. Thursday at 2610 Hi Tech Ave. 

 

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 9:06 a.m. Thursday at 2611 Bridge Ave. The drive-off had reportedly happened on Tuesday.

 

Grill taken

A grill was reported taken at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday at 213 S. First Ave. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday at 2215 E. Main St. 

 

Scam reported

Police received a report at 7:12 p.m. of a person who had lost $600 in a scam in Albert Lea.

 

1 arrested for assault

Police arrested Amanda Jean Haroldson, 31, for fifth-degree assault and fourth-degree assault at 11:01 p.m. after a reported assault of a doctor at 404 Fountain St.

More News

‘Even in the darkest of times there is hope’

10-year-old found safe a day after taking SUV for a ride

Survey: strong economic growth continues in the region

Lorraine D. (Rugroden) Nelson

News

‘Even in the darkest of times there is hope’

Cops, Courts & Fires

10-year-old found safe a day after taking SUV for a ride

News

Survey: strong economic growth continues in the region

Cops, Courts & Fires

Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tabs stolen off license plate and other reports

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New cases increase in Freeborn County, statewide

News

Freeborn County Driver Vehicle Services Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

News

Pfizer: Vaccine effective up to 6 months later

News

Scouts collect equivalent of almost 67,000 pounds of food over weekend in south-central Minnesota

Health Updates

MDH updates dining and activity guidance for assisted living-type facilities

News

Emerald ash borer found in Blue Earth County

Health Updates

Minnesota hospitalizations due to virus exceed 400

Health Updates

Public Health continues to prioritize high-risk individuals for vaccinations

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 views of Floyd onlookers: Desperate to help, or angry mob

Cops, Courts & Fires

Mail stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial: Witnesses tell of anger, helplessness watching Floyd die

News

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

News

Area farmers are optimistic they’ll get in fields early for second consecutive year

Faith

‘It’s been a real blessing being in Albert Lea’

News

Community Sew Day approaching in April

Education

Riverland students celebrate virtual choir collaboration project

News

Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

News

Historic river pollution threatens Great Lakes fish