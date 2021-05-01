Syvert Berg

Syvert A. Berg, age 70, of New Richland, MN, died peacefully, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his home in New Richland. The Public is invited to the Waseca American Legion Post # 228 on Saturday, May 15, 2021 starting at 4:00 – 8:00 PM in the back hall to greet his family and to celebrate his life. Burial will be in LeSueur River Lutheran Cemetery at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 16, 2021, with Pastor Dan Kordahl officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the New Richland American Legion Post #75 and the Waseca County Veteran’s Group. Please bring a lawn chair for the service at the cemetery on Sunday. Please see brussheitner.com to leave an online condolence. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Syvert Andrew Berg was born February 18, 1951, in Minneapolis, MN to Sig Haugo and Shirley Rea. He spent 6 months in an orphanage in Minneapolis before he was adopted by Sylvan and Lillian (Ausen) Berg. He was raised in a storybook setting on a dairy farm east of New Richland, MN. He graduated from New Richland High School, the class of 1970. He joined the Coast Guard in 1972, and was a Finance and Supply Operations Specialist, retiring from the Military in 1995. His service detail took him all over the United States and abroad, from Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Key West, FL, to Estartit, Spain; New Orleans, LA, to Valdez, AK, finishing his service in California, he returned to Minnesota. He started driving Semi, owning and operating his own transportation business, retiring from trucking in 2018. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, friends and family. Syvert possessed a phenomenal memory and was an exceptional story teller. He enjoyed tractors, driving down country roads as well as looking at them at the fair. He was a member of LeSueur River Lutheran Church.

Syvert was an active member of the New Richland American Legion Post # 75, having served as Commander of the Post right up to his death.

He is survived by his children: son, Sam (Michelle) Berg of Alexandria, MN and his children, Caden and Keyten; daughter, Sarah (Shane) Whitesitt of Waseca, MN, and their children, Lillian and Emily; brother Rodney Rae of Waseca, MN.

Syvert is preceded in death by his parents, Sylvan and Lillian; brother, Tom; half-siblings: Ricky Rae and Cindy Rea; and biological parents, Sig Haugo and Shirley Rae.